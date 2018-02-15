Lickstarter

Lickstarter is a small company from Riga, Latvia which makes playful underwear for women who like to play with boundaries. Witty, provocative and bracing. Mild, comfy and hip. It’s that finny character and passionate essence of your unique nature.



Made to last - carefully crafted, machine printed, sewn locally by experienced seamstresses. Using only cruelty free fabrics. Liega Zelgalve, founder of Lickstarter is a graduate of Riga School of Arts and Crafts and an experienced textile print expert.